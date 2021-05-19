Citizenry surveillance and rising insecurity

As the country grapples with increasing rate of insecurity, the time has come for what can be best described as “citizenry surveillance.”

For the purpose of clarity, the term “citizenry surveillance” as used here means every citizens across the length and breadth of the country now have a collective role of keeping close watch on their immediate environments and then avail the security agents with critical information or intelligence about any suspicious activities unfolding within their territory.

Regrettably, one of the major reasons Nigeria struggles in taming the increasing rate of criminalities within the country is not unconnected to the fact that the people have entrusted all the responsibilities on the security agents alone.

We need to stop seeing these security agents as super humans or omnipresent and perhaps work collectively with them to bring total sanity to our society.

Let’s be reminded that the safety of our community is in our hands.

Glory Olotu, Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba

