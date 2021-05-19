In the wilderness of cluelessness

It is scary that everybody is wary of extremes. Fundamentalists are in complete control; felons, jihadists, terrorists, on top of the heap shooting from point-blank range, dead on target. Nigeria desperately needs help. But we say, to die under this yoke, as our beloved children die with hands spread begging to live, is better than living under this helper whether or not he is God-sent. Ghana today is a perfect example. Today in black Africa, Ghana is the “chosen.” If you are current you will know. A word is enough for the wise. It was once declared by the “Fundamentalists,” give us Sharia or death! Down south here, it is, “Give us slavery-farcical constitutional democracy or Babylon. It still means the same thing like the former declaration. Are we not saying we prefer our beloved ones slaughtered before our eyes than a Messiah in the mold of “Jerry?” Food for thought; it is the height of selfishness because our own beloved children are not involved. Are we saying for example, the constant pressure on the ruling oligarchs to perform and to conform is becoming unbearable for them? We are now living on a nervous pitch laden with landmines. No wonder, then, that no one is now safe travelling a fifty kilometer stretch from one village to the other. To now say “long live Nigeria,” is to say, “Long live darkness.” Tell me how it is possible for ten bandits without the paraphernalia of military equipment and training members of our security forces possess hold thousands to ransom and yet, our well-trained Chiefs complain of lack of funds and equipment to face the bandits. A bad workman will always quarrel with his tools. Haba! We are not dummies! These characters should fear God

John R. Jimoh,

Ijebu-Ode.

