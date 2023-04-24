Christians in Nigeria have been charged to see the Church not just as a structure, but, as a place to be and find rest, particularly for those who are weary.

The charge was given by the Prelate and Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria (PCN) Rev Ekpenyong Akpanika.

Ekpenyong Akpanika was speaking on Sunday in Bauchi at the dedication of PCN’s second auditorium building and ordination of running elders held at the new site in Rafin Zurfi area of Bauchi.

According to him, “The Church should serve as a place where people who have problems can always come in and find peace by meditating on the word of God”.

Ekpenyong Akpanika further said that the Church is also a place to connect with God and to have divine dreams and visions which are meant to shape lives.

The Clergyman added, “Men of God should preach the Bible to uplift the spiritual life of members and show them the right path to follow, it should not be a place where people come to look for worldly things without first seeking God”.

The Prelate who took his message from the Books of Genesis and Matthew called on Presbyterians and Christians generally to use the Church as a place to connect with God through prayers.

He urged the Church members to show love to one another and those around the building through visitations and offer help to those in need.

The prelate then commended Mr Victor Ndoma Egba and all those who worked towards the completion of the building of the Church auditorium in Bauchi.

During the dedication service, two ruling elders, Mr Victor Ndoma Egba and Mrs Helen Shadrach were ordained and admitted to the Church.

