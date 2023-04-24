The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) on Monday said its officials rescued three severely injured accident victims (2 males & a female) at Moshalashi Roundabout, inward Iyana-Ipaja area of Lagos.

This is even as the Authority said one of the rescued passengers was found with over 100 baby Diapers and a large sum of money and has been handed over to the Police for further interrogation.

In a statement signed on Monday by the Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Mr. Adebayo Taofiq, preliminary investigation carried out by the Authority has revealed that over-speeding was the cause of the accident.

According to the LASTMA statement, “Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) on Monday rescued three severely injured accident victims (2 males & a female) at Moshalashi Round-About inward Iyana-Ipaja area of Lagos.

“LASTMA Akanji Wasiu (Bravo 16) who led the rescue operations confirmed that the accident involved three vehicles, a Mazda commercial bus (FKJ 88 XH), a Tricycle (Keke Napep KJA 369 QM) and a white Camry car (KJA 351 HG) on the main carriageway at Iyana-Ipaja area of Lagos.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of a white Camry car lost control due to overspeeding and hit a commercial tricycle from the rear while the tricycle went off balance and obstructed another up-coming fully loaded Mazda commercial bus going to Iyana-Ipaja.

“The rescued three accident victims were immediately rushed to different Hospitals by their relatives but, unfortunately, one of the rescued accident victims (male) reportedly died along the road to the hospital.

“The vehicles involved in the accident were immediately removed from the road to avoid impeding the free flow of traffic and were handed over to Policemen from Gowon Estate Divisional Police Headquarters for further investigations.

“One of the passengers inside the commercial tricycle involved in the accident was however caught with more than 100 pieces of used small children Diapers (Pampers) with a huge sum of money of different denominations and was immediately handed over to Policemen at the scene of the accident.

“The General Manager of LASTMA Mr Bolaji Oreagba who stated that it was a ‘man-made’ accident which could have been prevented if over-speeding was avoided, maintained that the government had embarked on regular public education on danger inherent in over-speeding by both private, commercial and trucks drivers across the State.

“Mr. Oreagba however warned the motoring public to always ensure that their vehicles are in good condition, particularly the break system before driving on Lagos roads.”





READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE