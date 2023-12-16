Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN) has commended Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State for constructing a Coordinated Wholesale Centre (CWC) for Pharmaceutical and Allied Products in the State.

The CWC, Tribune Online gathered, is situated at Oba community in Idemili South Local Government Area of the State.

The Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of the PCN, Pharm. Ibrahim Babashehu Ahmed, who gave the commendation while briefing Journalists shortly after a stakeholders meeting held at Finotel hotel Awka, on Friday, said the centre, if fully constructed and equipped in line with the PCN guidelines, will curbed the menace of fake drugs distribution and quacks in Anambra and the South East region at large.

He said the centre was approved by the Federal Government and officially unveiled for construction by the Honourable Minister of Health, Mohammed Ali Pate and it will be operated on Public Private Partnership (PPP) basis.

According to Ahmed, PCN is committed to support the Nigerian government to ensure quality distribution of drug systems across the country.

“The project, when completed, will become one of the biggest drug distribution centers in Africa after Lagos and Kano States respectively.

“Our commitment with the Anambra State Government and other stakeholders to deliver the project on time remains PCN major concern in the State.

“The project would also solve drugs and food related problems in the state.

“I believe that when this project is completed, it will bring sanity to drug distribution in Southeast, create jobs and contribute meaningfully to the growth of the state and Nigeria at large.

“The relocation of all the open drug markets in Anambra state, especially Ogbo Ogwu and other drug outlets in Onitsha head bridge markets and environs to the site will be of great interest to those living in southeastern Nigeria.

