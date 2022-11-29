Church sets up gender-based violence desk in Edo

The New Apostolic Centre for Development (NACD), a Faith Based Organisation (FBO), an arm of the New Apostolic Church, Edo State, has set up a desk office to handle Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) referral issues.

The desk office is said to be working closely with the State government Sexual Assault Referral Centre (Vivian Centre) established by the Edo State government to manage issues of SGBV and is also expected to handle cases of human trafficking.

This was disclosed by a member of the NACD Board of Trustee (BoT), Victor Oriakhi, to newsmen yesterday in Benin during a press briefing on the project “NCD Preventing Trafficking in Persons and Responding to Gender Based Violence (GBV) in Edo State” close out the event.

Oriakhi, stated that the project which started in June this year has achieved the purpose for which it was set up.

He disclosed that more victims of gender-based violence (GBV) are now assessing the State Sexual Assault Referral Centre (Vivian Centre) to report GBV cases as a result of the public enlightenment embarked on by NCD as part of the project implementation.

According to Oriakhi, “Record obtained from the Vivian Centre showed that the centre recorded more cases between June and November 2022 when NCD implemented the preventing human trafficking and responding to gender-based violence in Edo State project.

“As at the time the project commenced in June 2022, the centre had received only about 600 cases since inception.

“But by November 24, 2022, the number of cases reported to the centre increased to 1079 and some of the victims confirmed that they knew about the centre from the radio programme.

“This shows that our training and public awareness initiatives got to the target audience.

“As we speak, NCD’s radio jingle is still running on KU FM, Benin City, 7.56 am and 4.56 pm daily, till about early January 2023.

“The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has also confirmed to us that they now receive more cases in their office on daily bases due to increased awareness raising on issues of human trafficking through NDC’s programme and that of other stakeholders.

“According to NAPTIP, more people are now aware of the dangers and effects of human trafficking and that if they must migrate, the public now have information as to where to get vital information on how to travel right”, he informed

Oriakhi also disclosed that the establishment of the GBV desk office was part of the outcome of the NCD’s two days workshop on preventing human trafficking and responding to gender-based violence in Edo State held between August 31 and September 1, 2022.

“NCD has now set up a desk office to handle sexual and gender-based violence referral issues. The office is working closely with the Vivian Centre established by the Edo State government to manage issues of sexual and gender-based violence.





“This was a major outcome of NCD’s two-day workshop on preventing human trafficking and responding to gender-based violence in Edo State, held in Benin City from August 31, 2022, to September 1, 2022.

“To date, NCD has handled two cases, one of the cases was referred to the Vivian Centre while the other one was referred to the Edo State Ministry of Justice.

“Our anti-trafficking and GBV response messages have reached millions of people in Edo State and other parts of the world.

“This we were able to achieve through our radio programme, media reports, podcast and social media campaign.”

NCD Preventing Trafficking in Persons and Responding to Gender Based Violence (GBV) in Edo State project which NCD is part of the European Union Agents for Citizens-Driven Transformation (EU-ACT) programme funded by the European Union and implemented by the British Council.

