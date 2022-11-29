Ways of supporting your child’s education apart from paying school fees

At every stage a child gets to there is always the need for parental support if success must be achieved.

As a parent, your support in all ramifications is crucial to the overall achievement of your child.

Beyond paying the school fees, there are diverse ways you can support your child’s education.

It can be by demonstrating the essence of quality education to your wards, giving them support at all times, being a source of motivation to them, safeguarding their mental and physical health and much more.

If you assume your role in your child’s education regardless of their level ends in paying school fees, then you are wrong.

To know more about how to support your child’s education apart from the payment of school fees, read this article till the end.

1. Demonstrating the value of education to your children

Your role as a parent in a child’s life can’t be overemphasized. You’re the perfect role model to your children and you have the capacity to influence their decisions in ways you cannot imagine.

You can support your child’s education by demonstrating the value of education to them.

Most children that see education as “a scam” today possibly have parents who communicated such ideas to them or have parents who weren’t able to make them see that such belief is wrong.

Support your child’s education by showing them the value of education.

2. Supporting their physical and mental health

A major issue in education – which parents can influence considerably – is maintaining their ward’s physical and mental health.

Placing a high emphasis on academic achievement can lead to anxiety and symptoms of depression in your child regardless of their educational level.





So, it is expedient that as a parent, you are on the lookout for your child’s physical and mental health.

Ensure you don’t mount unnecessary pressure on them especially those in secondary school and tertiary instructions.

3. Encourage them/be a source of motivation

As a parent, another way you can support your child’s education is by encouraging or motivating them always.

Even if that child isn’t performing as well as you want, choose to be their source of motivation.

Become their cheerleader and chief supporter with regard to their academics and other aspects of their life.

When a child knows that they have the support of their parents, they tend to perform exceptionally well as they will always want to make you proud.

4. Help with assignment and examinations

Apart from paying your child’s school fees, either at the primary, secondary, or tertiary level, it’s important you also see the need to help them out with assignments and preparation for examinations.

Getting them the needed textbooks, and providing them with extra tutors are all ways you can help them with their education.

5. Attend parents meetings and open day

For those with kids in primary and secondary schools, you can also support your child’s education by going to the parents and teachers meetings and open days.

At most schools, parents meet regularly to discuss school issues. Join the PTA (Parent Teacher Association) or PTO (Parent Teacher Organization) to work with other families to improve the school, which will consequently improve your child’s life.

If you can’t attend the meetings in person, ask to join the meetings virtually or ask to be sent a summary of the meeting.

6. Check up on your child in school

As parents, checking up on your child while they are in school is a great way to support their education.

For students in tertiary institutions and those in boarding schools, it’s important that you make it a routine to check up on them.

Know how they are faring, ask them questions, and let them see you as someone they can be open to without being judged.

You will be shocked to hear them open up to you about their fears and challenges.

Finally, aside from paying school fees, there is so much more you can do for your child’s education as a parent.

Be determined to play your part as a parent in your child’s education, and I am sure you will be glad you did.

