Church holds solemn assembly, prays against secession, insecurity in Edo

The Metropolitan College of Bishops from Church of God Mission International (CGMI), founded by the late Archbishop Benson Idahosa, at the weekend, held an intercessory prayer for God’s intervention in the growing insecurity and calls for secession in Nigeria.

The intercessory prayers, which held at the Benin National Museum ground, King Square, Benin City, was led by Bishop Feb Idahosa, son of late Archbishop Benson Idahosa.

The young Idahosa, who spoke shortly after the prayer sessions, said the spiritual exercise was convened to intercede on behalf of Nigerians and Nigeria as a result of the frightening security situation in the country.

“Our nation, Nigeria is under threat as a result of Insurgency and insecurity to life and property. We know that the spiritual controls the physical and time is of the essence. We are here to seek divine intervention for mercy upon our land and people,” he said.

The clergyman who doubles as the President of the Benson Idahosa University, BIU, stressed that “Nigerians dreams for greatness must be realised through fervent prayers”.

“Our ethnic diversity and our human and material resources in Nigeria should be a blessing, not a curse. So, we have declared today to pray so that Nigeria will work in our lifetime.

“We have got the dream that it will happen in our lifetime. God’s people shall lead God’s people

“We believe that when the people of God come together to pray and speak over their nation, God will intervene,” Idahosa added.

According to the cleric, it is time for the righteous to take over leadership positions in accordance with divine mandate for service.

Also speaking, Reverend Odemwingie Okundaye, predicted that Nigeria situation would be worse than former Yugoslavia and Somalia in terms of economic and political instability if the nation was allowed to drift further and divide.

He, therefore, prayed against an end to all the killings and attacks on churches, schools, kidnappings as well as other violent crimes in Nigeria.

“Nigeria is a land that is so blessed with resources and it became imperative for us as a church to come together with one voice to speak to God, enough of the carnage. Enough of the destruction.

“Let’s things turn around again. Let Nigeria be set on the right course for progress and development that will bring peace,” Okundaye said.

The theme of the prayer was “heaven will intervene”. It also featured praise and worship by believers of Christ from different denominations.