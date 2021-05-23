Cross River police command launches ‘operation restore peace’

The Cross River Police Command has launched a special crime bursting operation, codenamed “Operation Restore Peace”, to tackle sundry crimes in the state.

The Command’s Commissioner of Police, Mr Sikiru Akande, who unveiled the operation on Friday while parading 11 suspects apprehended by the Operation for crimes such as kidnapping, armed robbery, cultism, unlawful possession of firearms, assured that the Command was back in full force to rid the state of all criminal elements and restore absolute peace.

Akade, who spoke at the Command Headquarters Diamond Hill Calabar, said that the outfit was in response to the Acting Inspector General of Police, IGP’s directives to Commissioners of Police in the South-South region to domesticate “Operation Restore Peace “in their various states and flush out all criminal elements from their hideouts.

“In line with the acting Inspector General of police directives and the launch of a special Operation tagged ‘Operation Restore Peace” which was flagged off in Port Harcourt with a mandate for Commissioners to set up the same in their States, we are doing same here today.

”We have 100 personnel which is a combination of STS, Units of Police Mobile force in the special team to comb all hidden areas and flush out criminals wherever they are hibernating.

“It is in this light that we are starting this action as DPOs, AC’s have already started engaging stakeholders in the area they are domiciled and cover to know the security challenges they are facing so that it can be nipped in the bud even before it happens.

“I can assure Cross Riverians and Nigerians that we are back on our feet with full force to deal ruthlessly with any criminal element disturbing the peace of law-abiding citizens in the State. No matter where they are hiding we will flush them out,” Akande said.

In demonstration of that resolve, the top police brass disclosed that the Command had arrested 11 persons already within the period for sundry crimes including kidnapping, armed robbery, cultism, unlawful possession of firearms.

“A total of eleven suspects were arrested for armed robbery, Kidnapping cultism & Unlawful possession of firearms. We also recovered one locally made pistols, 50 wraps of cocaine, 30 pieces of ‘Thailand’ and rolls of India hemp” he disclosed.

Akande, therefore, appealed to members of the public to volunteer information that could make policing the state easy to the operatives, urging the citizens not to keep quiet but speak up immediately they noticed anything that could compromise security.

He added that by giving prompt information to the Command’s operatives, members of the public might be saving the life of a neighbour, brother, or friend.

