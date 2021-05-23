Suspected kidnappers abduct FUNAAB student, two others

Latest News
By Olayinka Olukoya - Abeokuta
kidnappers abduct FUNAAB student, construction workers regain freedom, Kidnappers of Ekiti APC chieftain ,N Again kidnappers on prowl, Unspecified number of passengers abducted, Israel Inyanabor, Kidnappers release Chinese expatriate, Kidnappers of Ewatto couple, lawmaker, abducted, kidnapped, victims, kogi, kidnap, wife, gunmen, Eight kidnapped victims, Adamawa , Shelleng , kidnapped, kidnappers in ondo, gunmen

A student of Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Toyinbo Olayinka, 17-year-old Togolese and a man identified as Dominic were kidnapped on a private farm in Abeokuta.

Olayinka, a 400 level student of aquaculture and fisheries was abducted at about 8.00 am on Saturday.

In a statement issued by the Head, Directorate of Public Relations of FUNAAB, Kola Adepoju, said the undergraduate according to an eyewitness was kidnapped at gunpoint within the farm premises located at Abule Itoko village in Odeda Local Government Area of the State.

Adepoju said the victim had been living and working as a practising livestock farmer on the farm for the past three years to sustain himself as a self-sponsored indigent student of the University.

The PRO said the matter had been reported at the Police Headquarters, Eleweran, Abeokuta.

Meanwhile, a reliable source informed that the owner of the farm and a lady was equally abducted alongside Olayinka.

It was gathered that the abductors had demanded a sum of N50m as ransom.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, could not be reached at the time of filing this report.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Fake Website Asking N-Power Candidates To Verify If They Have Been Shortlisted For N30,700 Grant

CLAIM: A viral post on WhatsApp is asking N-Power candidates to verify if they have been shortlisted to receive ₦30,700 Batch C grant

VERDICT: FALSE. Registration can make you lose your WhatsApp account to scammers.

FULL TEXT: A viral post on WhatsApp is asking N-Power candidates to verify the status of their application and see if they have been shortlisted for the batch C cash grant…

Killer Herdsmen: Untold Story Of Ibarapa’s Worst Nightmare + VIDEOS

“Please do not talk to my father. He is yet to come to terms with the death of his son. It is a most tragic experience. How does one quantify the loss of a dear brother? My brother was killed like an animal by two herdsmen. His offence was that he asked them to drive their cows off his already cultivated farmland,” Bisi Olaosepin, whose brother was hacked to death, struggled to hold back his tears as he relayed to Sunday Tribune the horrible experience that culminated in the passage of his brother…Suspected kidnappers abduct FUNAAB student, two others

Suspected kidnappers abduct FUNAAB student, two others

BUY OR SELL YOUR CAR IN 5 MINUTES WITH 2020CARS.NET CLICK HERE.
YOUR NEW CAR CONNECTS IN NIGERIA.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

You might also like
Latest News

Church holds solemn assembly, prays against secession, insecurity in Edo

Latest News

Let us dialogue, Miyetti Allah tells SOKAPU

Latest News

One way: Taskforce begins prosecution of drivers, forfeiture of vehicles

Latest News

FCTA moves to resolve multiple taxation

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More