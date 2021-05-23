Suspected kidnappers abduct FUNAAB student, two others

A student of Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Toyinbo Olayinka, 17-year-old Togolese and a man identified as Dominic were kidnapped on a private farm in Abeokuta.

Olayinka, a 400 level student of aquaculture and fisheries was abducted at about 8.00 am on Saturday.

In a statement issued by the Head, Directorate of Public Relations of FUNAAB, Kola Adepoju, said the undergraduate according to an eyewitness was kidnapped at gunpoint within the farm premises located at Abule Itoko village in Odeda Local Government Area of the State.

Adepoju said the victim had been living and working as a practising livestock farmer on the farm for the past three years to sustain himself as a self-sponsored indigent student of the University.

The PRO said the matter had been reported at the Police Headquarters, Eleweran, Abeokuta.

Meanwhile, a reliable source informed that the owner of the farm and a lady was equally abducted alongside Olayinka.

It was gathered that the abductors had demanded a sum of N50m as ransom.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, could not be reached at the time of filing this report.

