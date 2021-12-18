Christmas is around the corner!

Respondents are pupils of J.ROHI International School, Apete, Ibadan.

Rachael Idowu, 10-yr-old, basic 5

I am happy that Christmas celebration will be done the usual way this year unlike last year when there was COVID. On Christmas Day, I will be having a nice time with my family but I will go to my grandma’s place during the New Year celebration. Part of the happening that will be making Christmas interesting is the excursion at NTA as part of the activities planned by my school.

Ayomide Alabi, 8-yr-old, basic 3

I will be travelling to my big mummy’s and grandfather’s place for the Christmas celebration. It will be fun. I am looking forward to visitation to the zoological garden also to catch fun. I am happy because my parents will buy clothes and shoes for the celebration.

Darasimi Aboluwarin, 9-yr-old, basic 4

I would have loved to fly out of the country to have a feel of Christmas outside Nigeria. However, I will be traveling to Tapa in Ibarapa, my father’s hometown for the celebration. Aside this, I will go to a popular shopping mall in Ibadan. My mum has bought me all that I need for the Christmas.

Omodesire Soetan, 8-yr-old, basic 4

One of my expectations from my mother is to prepare fried rice and chicken on Christmas Day. In addition to this, one of the gifts I wish to have this Yuletide season is scholarship from a school. My mum is getting us ready for this year’s celebration because she has bought my wears. My grandma will be expecting us to come around her too.

Daniel Adegbuyi, 7-yr-old, basic 3

Christmas is here again and I am very happy God has kept me and family. I have a lot of places to visit including the zoological garden and other fun places. My mother has bought my Christmas dress.

