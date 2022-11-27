Chinko Ekun says education not the only path to success

Famous Nigerian rapper, Chinko Ekun, seems to have played down the seriousness people attached to education, saying being educated is not the only path to success.

The singer who last week revealed his battle with depression, among other challenges he faced when his music career took a downward turn following his face-off with his former label, said education doesn’t guarantee success.

Chinko, a Law graduate from Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), started developing a passion for music at the age of seven.

During his first year at the university, he picked an interest in commercial and rap music and released ‘Ekun’ as his first official track. The singer said that although education is not a scam and is needed, it is not the only pathway to success.

Amid the growing trend among young Nigerians who are constantly seeking a quick way to wealth and riches without any jusfiable legitimate work, Ekun said while education is not a scam, people need learn how to interpret success.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

He said, “Education no be scam but it ain’t the yardstick to success. Two ways to interpret or decipher” A child needs to be learned to catch up with technology and how the world is evolving.

“A child should be taught that a living can be made via sports, skills, talents and more,” he added