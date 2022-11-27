Fuji Maestro, Pasuma, celebrates as he clocks 55 today

Popular Nigerian Fuji musician, film actor, and hip-hop artiste, Wasiu Alabi Odetola, known popularly as Pasuma, has marked his 55th birthday on Sunday.

Pasuma was born in the Mushin area of Lagos State on November 27, 1967 but was brought up in Kwara State.

To commemorate his special day, the ‘Oganla’ as he is also fondly called by his fans took to his verified Instagram page to share a picture of himself and extend gratitude to Almighty God for keeping him safe to witness his 55th year on the surface of health.

He wrote, “Thank you heavenly father, God Almighty, Olohun ti o doju adura ti mi. I’m grateful. Alhamdulillahi, Alhamdulillahi, Alhamdulillahi. Oluwaseun. My 55th birthday is here. Ope ni foluwa. I’m super excited.”

Some celebrities, fans and lovers of the Fuji music star have however flooded the birthday post comments section to wish him well on his special day.

Pasuma first came into the limelight in 1993 following the release of his first music album titled, “Recognition”. The ‘Ijoba Fuji’ has since released many music albums and he is widely considered as one of the most successful Fuji musicians in Nigeria.

He has also appeared in a few Nollywood Yoruba movies as well as collaborated with some hip-hop/Afrobeat music artistes.

In 2014, Pasuma featured music diva Tiwa Savage in a ‘Spellz’ produced song titled ‘Ife’ (Love).