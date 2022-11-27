Foursquare leaders, Obasanjo, Awosika, Agagu, others celebrate the Badejos one year after

It was a gathering of sweet memories and celebration of worthy servants of God as clerics and dignitaries from all walks of life converged to honour the former General Overseer of the Foursquare Gospel Church, late Reverend Wilson Badejo and his wife, Adenike, at the memorial service held in their honour, at the church’s headquarters in Yaba, Lagos, last Thursday.

The event was graced by the wife of the former president, Chief (Mrs) Bola Obasanjo; former Chairman of First Bank of Nigeria, Mrs Ibukunoluwa Awosika; wife of former governor of Ondo State, Mrs Olufunke Agagu, among other dignitaries.

The General Overseer of the Foursquare Gospel Church, Rev. Sam Aboyeji also led other top officials of the church to the venue as all and sundry humbly celebrated the former leader of the church.

The highpoint of the event was the report of the impact of the Wilson Badejo Foundation (WBF), which was transformed to Wilson and Yinka Badejo Foundation (WYBF) at the event, with the focus to expand the legacies of the late couple and also impact more lives, especially the underprivileged.

The event also featured the indelible impacts of the former GO and the profound support of his late wife towards the growth of the church and kindness to humanity. Dignitaries also showered tributes, encomiums on the late Badejos.

In his sermon, Reverend Aboyeji, noted that the Badejos began serving God from their youthful age till their old age, adding that, “Reverend Badejo’s impact to the growth of Foursquare is indelible. He changed face of the church and expanded the church through church planting.”

He stressed that the secrets that can guarantee a worthy life include, living for God and humanity, love God and people and intentionally live a good legacy behind.

Speaking about the late Reverend Badejo, the Foursquare GO said: “He was my mentor and father, we shared a good relationship. the commemoration service is significant to me because one year after we are still talking about the memories of the great things he did. His foundation is still waxing stronger. The children are fine and remain in one accord.

The event also featured the launching of a book entitled, “Generational Blessings” by the eldest child of the cleric, Ope Aturu as part of her efforts to exemplify what her parents stood for.

Speaking about the experience of the family without their parents in the last one year, Aturu noted that it has been a journey sustained by God. She added: “What I miss most is the conversation and the prayers. We also miss the bond we share, and this is why we are celebrating them today. The foundation started when daddy clocked 60 and mummy was a co-founder of the foundation and since she doesn’t have a separate foundation.

“We decided to imortalise her and that was how we merged names for same purpose. The main focus is about philanthropy and alleviating poverty. They have been helping people even as pastors while alive and we want this trend to continue as a legacy,” she added.