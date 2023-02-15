Olalekan Olabulo

The police Lagos have begun investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death of a 47-year-old Toyin Adeniji by suspected cultists in the Agege area of the State.

The deceased Adeniji was until the incident, one of the aides of prominent Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stalwart, Chief Dapo Sarumi.

Seven other persons, who were outside of the PDP chieftain’s house in Agege narrowly escaped death as the gunmen shot sporadically.

Eye witnesses said that the deceased Adeniji and some of his friends were discussing in front of Sarumi’s residence at Oyewole Road, Agege, when the gunmen invaded the area and shot him at close range.

An eyewitness, who pleaded anonymity, said he suspected that some members of the community took part in the killing.

The eye witness said; “The incident actually started in the evening, when one of the political thugs in the area, who is a notorious cultist and some of his boys invaded Oyewole Road and started shooting.

“Brother Toyin went to the Computer Village to buy phone in the morning and later he went to the mechanic workshop to repair his vehicle. He just returned from the mechanic workshop, when the gunmen came again.”

The eyewitness narrated that; “When the came ,they started shooting and went down he road. When they were coming back ,they stopped at where Brother Toyin and others were sitting.”

“Four of the people ,who were with Brother Toyin escaped. The hoodlums caught the other four and started harrasing them. Three others escaped, leaving only Brother Toyin.”

He also said “They slapped him ( the deceased) repeatedly before they shot him. I heard one of the gunmen asking others not to waste the bullet, saying that they still have other things to do with the bullet.”

A police source at Area G Police command confirmed the incident to the Nigerian Tribune and added that efforts are on to arrest the killers.





Efforts to get the reaction of the image maker in charge of the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin failed as calls to his mobile phone line were not answered.

