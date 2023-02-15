The Grand Patron of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the North Central, Hajiya Mariam Salihu, has said Nigerians, irrespective of their present social status would be accorded priority in terms of social welfare by her principal, Bola Tinubu, if elected.

Hajia Salihu made the declaration in Abuja at an empowerment forum organised by a pro-Tinubu forum, the National Agenda for Greater Asiwaju (NAGA).

Hajiya Salihu who described the APC standard-bearer as a selfless leader assured that “Tinubu would make the country a better place for all”.

She said: “If you look at everybody around him, he did not only empower only those around him, his empowerment cut across the country. That is the kind of leader we want.

“Asiwaju is somebody that is proactive, he is somebody that is selfless, he is somebody that is not after himself. If Asiwaju is someone who is after himself, I don’t think he would want to be the President of this country.

“He cares about people. He wants to make this country a better place for all of us.”

The APC Patron commended the Coordinator of NAGA, Hajiya Hadiza Mamman Vatsa, for her philantrophy, particularly her support for the less privilege through the donation of empowerment material including hair dressing machines, tailoring machines and many others to women in all parts of the country.

She equally applauded her relentless efforts to project the APC presidential candidate.

“Those that Allah has blessed should reach out to those who are in need because in life, whatever God has given one is a trust that will be accounted for in the hereafter.

“If it is money, you will account to Him how you used the money, if it is power and influence, you will account to Him how you use your influence and power to support other people. May we stand before Him boldly to say that we used whatever He gave to us to save lives.”

In her earlier presentation, Hajiya Hadiza Mamman Vatsa, said that she organised the empowerment programme in order to celebrate the APC flag-bearer.





She noted that the focus of her empowerment programme was to pass a message to Nigerians that Tinubu is a good product to vote for in the forthcoming election.

