-FIBAN recognises Oloye Lekan Alabi in commemoration of the world radio day

By Rukiyat Ogunwade

Former Governor of Ogun state, Olusegun Osoba, has urged new journalists to be dedicated and committed to the journalism profession.

He gave this advice to the new generation of journalists who have more opportunities to access information than veteran journalists who work when there are no technology and equipment.

Osoba said this during the 50th anniversary of Media Icon and Ibadan High Chief Lekan Alabi’s Practice as a journalist, on Monday, at the Civic Center, Idiape, Ibadan, Oyo state.

The former governor added that technology had helped modern-day journalism through the use of the Google search engine, cable networks and others as sources of information.

The event was organised by Freelance and Independent broadcasters on radio and television across Nigeria, FIBAN, and the Oyo state chapter commemorating world radio day.

Commenting on the Naira scarcity in the country, Osoba frowned at the hardship faced by the citizens as a result of the scarcity of the country’s currency.

While he pleaded to Nigerians to remain calm as solutions will be provided for the naira scarcity currently experienced.

Also speaking at the event, Former Nigerian Ambassador to the Philippines, Dr Yemi Farounbi, explained that radio broadcasters must include facts in their report.

He said, “radio as a medium listened to by millions of people including the literate and illiterate, rich and poor, must ensure to broadcast the facts.





Ambassador Farounbi added that if false reports are made, it will cause insecurity, disagreement and conflict without factual cause.

Farounbi advised radio broadcasters to be an agent of proof through the report of the fact and not manipulators of facts.

Speaking with journalists, the celebrant, Chief Lekan Alabi, explained that world Radio Day celebrated annually on the 13th of February, was established after the Second World War by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisations( UNESCO) to promote peace.

He further added that the day was set aside for radio because radio remained the most far-reaching, easily accessible communication medium, adding that this year’s theme of World Radio Day is “radio and peace, “

He also urged journalists to ensure they are professional in their practice and desist from partisanship.

Chief Alabi, however, appreciates FIBAN’s recognition after 50 years of practising as a journalist.

