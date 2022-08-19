Celebrity birthdays: Runtown, Bill Clinton, Austin Eguavoen, others celebrate today

Musicians Runtown and Fat Joe, a former President of the United States, Bill Clinton, and also a former coach of the Super Eagles Austin Eguavoen are celebrating their birthdays today, August 19, 2022)

1. Runtown

Douglas Jack Agu (born 19 August 1989), popularly known as Runtown, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter and producer.

In 2014 he released “Gallardo”, a song which featured vocals from Davido and was released as the first single off his debut studio album Ghetto University.

The song made him more popular and went on to win “Best Collaboration of the Year” at the 2014 edition of the Nigeria Entertainment Awards.

His songs include Mad Over You, For life, Lagos to Kampala, Bend Down Pause, Unleash, and energy.

2. Bill Clinton

William Jefferson Clinton (born August 19, 1946) is an American politician who served as the 42nd president of the United States from 1993 to 2001.

He previously served as governor of Arkansas from 1979 to 1981 and again from 1983 to 1992, and as attorney general of Arkansas from 1977 to 1979. He is the husband of Hillary Clinton, who was a senator from New York from 2001 to 2009, secretary of state from 2009 to 2013 and the Democratic nominee for president in the 2016 presidential election.

3. Fat Joe

Joseph Antonio Cartagena (born August 19, 1970), better known by his stage name Fat Joe, is an American rapper from New York City.

He began his music career as a member of hip hop group Diggin’ in the Crates Crew (D.I.T.C.), then forged a solo career and set up his own label, Terror Squad.

He is best known for the songs “Lean Back” (2004; with Terror Squad), “What’s Luv?” (2002; featuring Ashanti and Ja Rule), “Make It Rain” (2006; featuring Lil Wayne), and “All the Way Up” (2016; with Remy Ma featuring French Montana and Dre).

4. Matthew Perry





Matthew Langford Perry (born August 19, 1969) is an American-Canadian actor, comedian, and producer.

He is best known for his role as Chandler Bing on the NBC television sitcom Friends, which ran from 1994 to 2004.

Along with starring in the short-lived television series Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, Perry also appeared in a number of films, including Fools Rush In, Almost Heroes, The Whole Nine Yards, and 17 Again. In 2010, he expanded his resume to include both video games and voice-over work when he voiced Benny in the video game Fallout: New Vegas.

5. Austin Eguavoen

Augustine Owen Eguavoen (born 19 August 1965) is a Nigerian football manager and former player who served as a former coach of the Nigeria national team.

In October 2020, the Nigerian Football Federation appointed Eguavoen as the Technical Director of the Federation.

On 12 December 2021, Eguavoen was appointed manager of Nigeria on an interim basis for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, following the departure of Gernot Rohr.

After Nigeria exited from the round of sixteen with an agonising defeat to Tunisia, he returned to his position as the Technical Director of the side.

6. John Stamos

John Phillip Stamos (born August 19, 1963)is an American actor and musician. He first gained recognition for his contract role as Blackie Parrish on the ABC television soap opera General Hospital, for which he was nominated for the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

He is known for his work in television, especially in his starring role as Jesse Katsopolis on the ABC sitcom Full House. Since the show’s finale in 1995, Stamos has appeared in numerous TV films and series.

