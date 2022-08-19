Traditional worshippers festival: Osun declares Monday as public holiday

Latest News
By Adeolu Adeyemo - Osogbo
Monday as public holiday, Osun, Why I will be re-elected as Osun governor, Expect more dividends of democracy ― Gov Oyetola, Ila Federal Constituency party loyalists pass vote of confidence in Oyetola, endorse him for second term, Osun 2022: "Friends of Oyetola" storm APC Secretariat, pick nomination form for Osun governor, embargo on annual salary increment,embrace spirit of reconciliation, Oyetola, Osun, Oyetola felicitate Muslims, APC Presidential Primary
Oyetola

Osun state governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola has declared next week Monday as a public holiday in commemoration of this year’s traditional festival known as ISESE Day.

The state commissioner for special duties, Mr Olalekan Badmus made the announcement in a statement in Osogbo.

The statement stated that “the approval is in recognition of the month of August usually set aside annually by the traditional religion worshipers to celebrate “Isese festival” in the state.”

The governor has directed that this year’s Isese day with a theme: “ABALAYE ADULAWO ATI IPANIYAN S’OWO; nje ajosepo wa bi?” be celebrated responsibly and with security consciousness.

The governor congratulated the traditional religious worshippers throughout the state just as he also appealed to them to be peaceful and law-abiding in their conduct before, during and after the festival.

He equally enjoined them to pray for the growth and development of the state in particular and Nigeria as a whole.

The commissioner, however, charged the traditional worshippers to support the present administration of Governor Oyetola and be virtuous in all their engagements.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE  

ASUU Members Won’t Be Paid For Strike Period — FG

THE Federal Government on Thursday insisted that it will not accede to the demand by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) for their members to be paid the backlog of salaries withheld over the ongoing strike, saying it is meant to be the penalty for their needless action….

Traditional worshippers festival: Osun declares Monday as public holiday

What Transpired During Obasanjo, Tinubu’s Meeting — Gbajabiamila

SPEAKER of the House of Representatives, Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila, says going by what transpired during the meeting between former President Olusegun Obasanjo and the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, Tinubu’s victory is assured in 2023…..

Traditional worshippers festival: Osun declares Monday as public holiday

You might also like
Latest News

30,000 teachers to participate in TRCN annual conference

Latest News

Bandits kill lawyer in Zamfara

Latest News

LP presents certificate of return to Dakum as Plateau gubernatorial candidate

Latest News

Police confirm 2 deaths in Lagos church stampede

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More