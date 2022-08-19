Osun state governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola has declared next week Monday as a public holiday in commemoration of this year’s traditional festival known as ISESE Day.

The state commissioner for special duties, Mr Olalekan Badmus made the announcement in a statement in Osogbo.

The statement stated that “the approval is in recognition of the month of August usually set aside annually by the traditional religion worshipers to celebrate “Isese festival” in the state.”

The governor has directed that this year’s Isese day with a theme: “ABALAYE ADULAWO ATI IPANIYAN S’OWO; nje ajosepo wa bi?” be celebrated responsibly and with security consciousness.

The governor congratulated the traditional religious worshippers throughout the state just as he also appealed to them to be peaceful and law-abiding in their conduct before, during and after the festival.

He equally enjoined them to pray for the growth and development of the state in particular and Nigeria as a whole.

The commissioner, however, charged the traditional worshippers to support the present administration of Governor Oyetola and be virtuous in all their engagements.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ASUU Members Won’t Be Paid For Strike Period — FG

THE Federal Government on Thursday insisted that it will not accede to the demand by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) for their members to be paid the backlog of salaries withheld over the ongoing strike, saying it is meant to be the penalty for their needless action….

Traditional worshippers festival: Osun declares Monday as public holiday

What Transpired During Obasanjo, Tinubu’s Meeting — Gbajabiamila

SPEAKER of the House of Representatives, Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila, says going by what transpired during the meeting between former President Olusegun Obasanjo and the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, Tinubu’s victory is assured in 2023…..

Traditional worshippers festival: Osun declares Monday as public holiday