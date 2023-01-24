CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

Luis Suarez, Uriel Oputa, other January 24th Celebs

LUIS SUAREZ

Luis Suarez is an Uruguayan professional footballer who plays as a striker for Gremio and the Uruguay national team.

He was born in 1987 and is widely regarded as one of the best strikers in world football and has scored over 500 goals for club and country combined.

He has won a number of individual awards, including the European Golden Shoe and the Pichichi Trophy.

Suarez has played for clubs like Ajax, Barcelona, Liverpool and Atletico Madrid.

URIEL OPUTA

Uriel Oputa was born in 1988 and she is a Nigerian music artiste, businesswoman and reality TV star.

She is known for her participation in the 2018 edition of Big Brother Naija.

She is a British Nigerian, she was born in the UK and spent her younger years there before later moving to Nigeria after completing her education.





MATTHEW LILLARD

Matthew Lyn Lillard was born in 1970 and is an American actor.

His early film work includes Chip Sutphin in Serial Mom, Emmanuel “Cereal Killer” Goldstein in Hackers, Stu Macher in Scream, Brock Hudson in She’s All That and Billy Brubaker in Summer Catch.

He is most noted for Shaggy Rogers in Scooby-Doo and its sequel Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed, and in animation, he has been the voice of Shaggy since Casey Kasem retired from the role in 2009.

MICHELLE HUNZIKER

Michelle Yvonne Hunziker was born in 1977. She is a Swiss-Italian television presenter and former model.

She was discovered by an Italian TV producer. In 1996, she presented the prime-time comedy show Paperissima Sprint (Canale 5).

As a result of her popularity, she hosted the afternoon show Colpo di Fulmine (Italia 1) in 1997.

She attended the professional academy Music Art & Show in Milan with her choreographer Susanna Beltrami.

In 1999, TV3, the first Swiss private television station, was founded in Zürich, and she hosted a show called Cinderella, where a hair and make-up artist, as well as a styling adviser, helped both a celebrity and a viewer have a makeover.

In 2002–2004, Hunziker and Carsten Spengemann presented the first and second seasons of the German version of the British TV show Pop Idol, Deutschland Sucht den Superstar.

JUSTIN BALDONI

The American actor and filmmaker were born in 1984.

He is best known for portraying Rafael Solano on The CW satirical romantic dramedy Jane the Virgin, as well as directing the films Five Feet Apart and Clouds.

In 2021, Baldoni released a book along with his talk show TED Talk.

He also began a podcast series under the same name with co-hosts Liz Plank and Jamey Heath.

His movies include Alpha males experiment, Unrequited, Not today and A fine step.

