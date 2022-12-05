CBN spends $11.42bn in 7 months to defend Naira

Money Market
By China Nwokoji
Exporters commend CBN for introducing PAVE to encourage local production, CBN removes exchange rate, CBN retains monetary policy, naira cassava export, CBN, MPR, fire, Rates liquidity
CBN Headquarters Abuja FILE PHOTO

THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has spent a total of $11.42 billion in ensuring exchange rate stability at the authorised currency windows between January and July 2022, a +6.23 per cent rise from $10.75 billion in the corresponding period of 2021.

This year’s substantial gains in the dollar have lessened the currency’s value, pulling the naira down to a record low at the parallel market.

The CBN spent $4.86 billion in the first quarter (Q1) 2022 and a lower amount of $4.81billion in Q2 2022.

The amount of forex sold for this period has been on a downtrend, monthly, -15.4 per cent decline to $1.750 billion in July from $2.07 billion in June.

  ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

Reviewing the windows, records show that the interbank/invisible market and matured Swaps fell by -22.0 per cent and -59.1 per cent, respectively, in July, to $0.13 billion and $0.27 billion, below their respective levels in June. However, the Investors and Exporters (I&E), Secondary market Intervention Sales (SMIS), and Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) windows rose by 5.8 per cent, 0.6 per cent, and 65.7 per cent to $0.44 billion, $0.72 billion, and $0.19 billion in July.

It further showed that the CBN intervention has depleted the external reserves to $37.12 billion from $40 billion in 2021 despite ending forex sales to Bureaux De change in July 2021.

Analysts expect the forex sales for the remaining months to be higher as the naira’s depreciation worsened recently, with N444.62 at the NAFEX fixing and N445.30 at the I&E fixings as of November 30, 2022, compared to N418.45 and N419.50 as of June 30, 2022.

You might also like
Money Market

Int’l Financial Inclusion Committee awards LAPO best Microfinance Bank

Money Market

Wema Bank SME Business School trains 156 in Port Harcourt

Money Market

Ecobank cardholder wins all-expense paid trip to Qatar courtesy of Visa

Money Market

New guidelines for getting a bank license for new and pending applications out

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More