Int’l Financial Inclusion Committee awards LAPO best Microfinance Bank

By Segun Kasali | Lagos
THE National Financial Inclusion Steering Committee (NFIS) supervised by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has awarded LAPO Microfinance Bank Limited “The  Best Financially Inclusive MfB of the Year“2022.

The award was presented to the bank at the   maiden edition of the International Financial Inclusion Conference on Saturday.

The conference was a convergence of critical stakeholders: Regulators, Operators, Policy Analysts and Government functionaries with the sole aim to examine the opportunities, challenges and proffering solutions to the snags along the nation’s financial inclusion objectives.

Speaking on this development, the Managing Director, LAPO Cynthia Ikponmwosa, expressed the bank’s happiness and appreciation for winning the award.

The MD described it as a validation of LAPO’s immense impact on financial inclusion through the consistent delivery of innovative financial products and services to the last man in the last mile across Nigeria.

According to her, LAPO Microfinance Bank Limited remains committed to its over 30 years’ mandate of provision of social and economic support to members of low-income-households and owners of micro small and medium enterprises in a sustainable manner.

“We appreciate the NIFS, organisers of this conference and the CBN for this recognition and award.

