Catholic Priest abducted in Benue

A Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Peter Amodu, has been kidnapped in Benue State.

Tribune Online learnt that the priest was kidnapped on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at about 5:00 pm along Otukpo/Ugbokolo highway.

The priest was said to be going to Okwungaga-Ugbokolo to celebrate Holy mass when he was abducted.

According to a verified circular issued by the Catholic Diocese of Otukpo and signed by Rev. Fr Joseph Itodo, the Diocesan Chancellor confirmed the abduction of the priest.

The circular read, “We write to notify you of the kidnap of Rev. Pr. Peter Amodu, a priest of the Holy’ Ghost Congregation who is working in the Catholic Diocese of Orukpo as Parish Priest of Holy Ghost Parish, Eke-Olengbeche.

“The sad incident occurred today, July 6, 2022, at about 5.00 pm along Otukpo – Ugbokolo Road, Benue State, while he was on his way to celebrate the Holy Mass at Okwungaga-Ughbokolo.

“The Local Ordinary, Most Rev. Michael Ekwoyi Apochi, has called on all Christ’s Faithful in the Catholic Diocese of Otukpo and beyond to earnestly pray for his quick and safe release as we intensify efforts to ensure his release,

“We commend our brother and all those in the kidnappers’ den to the powerful intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary for their speedy and safe release from the hands of their abductors.

Confirming and verifying the circular, the director of communication of Otukpo Diocese, John Okpotu, said that the priest was abducted on Wednesday.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Catherine Anene, a Superintendent of Police said she had yet to receive the report.

