Candido replaces Dobi as FCTA Transportation Secretary as FCT Minister makes new appointments

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello has approved the appointment of Hon. Abdullahi Adamu Candido is the new Secretary for the Transportation Secretariat of the FCT Administration.

Born on the 3rd of December 1965 in Jiwa, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abdullahi Adamu Candido served two terms as elected Executive Chairman of AMAC under the All Progressives Congress (APC) from 2016 – 2022.

He replaces Hon. Zakari Angulu Dobi resigned his appointment as Secretary of the Transportation Secretariat to contest for the senatorial ticket of the FCT in the forthcoming general elections which he has secured under the APC.

Also appointed is Farida Odangi Suleiman who is now the Senior Special Assistant (Special Duties) to the FCT Minister.

Farida Odangi Suleiman replaces Hon. Abu Zarri Ribadu who also resigned his appointment as Senior Special Assistant, (Special Duties) to the FCT Minister to contest for the AMAC/Bwari Federal Constituency of the FCT in the forthcoming 2023 general election. He is now the APC candidate for that position.

Farida Ogangi Suleiman holds a Bachelor of Technology degree in Estate Management as well as a Master’s degree in Environmental Impact Assessment from the Federal University of Technology Minna.

The Minister also appointed Engr. Hassan Umar Danjuma and Engr. Tauheed Amusan as Chairman and General Manager of the FCT Water Board, respectively.

Engr. Hassan Umar Danjuma who holds Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees in Engineering from the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria with over 30 years of experience as an engineer, is a member of the Nigerian Society of Engineers and has a specialization in design, construction and management of civil engineering projects.

Engr Tauheed Amusan who is a fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers has a specialisation in diverse areas of civil engineering and project management for water supply, roads, district infrastructure and environmental engineering.

He joined the services of the FCTA in 1991 and until his appointment as the GM of FCT Water Board, was seconded as Special Assistant (Technical) to the Hon Minister of Water Resources in 2015.

Abubakar Sadiq Maina was also appointed as the Group Managing Director of the Abuja Investment Company Limited, a subsidiary of the FCT Administration.

Born on 24th April 1974, Abubakar Sadiq Maina graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of Maiduguri in 1998 and has about twenty-two (22) years of portfolio management experience.

Meanwhile, the Minister has also ratified the appointment of Zanna Alhaji Hamza as the substantive Director of the FCT Treasury (DOT). The new DOT has been serving in an acting capacity since the retirement of his predecessor.

Hamza Zanna Alhaji, who is a fellow member of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria holds bachelor’s and Masters’s Degrees in Accounting from the Universities of Maiduguri and Lagos respectively.





In a statement issued to newsmen in Abuja, on Thursday by the FCT Minister’s Chief Press Secretary, Anthony Ogunleye, the appointments take immediate effect.

