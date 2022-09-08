Hoodlums attack patrol vehicle, kill three policemen, one still missing

Enugu State Police Command has confirmed the attack on a patrol vehicle at Chime Avenue New Haven Enugu on Wednesday night.

A statement from the State Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Daniel Ndukwe, also confirmed the death of three policemen shot by the hoodlums.

The Police said an intensive manhunt operation is ongoing to fish out the unknown assailants who, operated in a Lexus Jeep.

He recalled that the occupants of the Lexus Jeep suddenly opened fire on the moving Police Patrol Van on duty.

The police statement said three of the operatives sustained severe gunshot wounds during the shooting and were later confirmed dead at the hospital.

He confirmed that the incident happened at about 10:15 Wednesday night along Chime Avenue, New Haven, Enugu.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Awolowo Dosumu: ‘I Did Not Speak With Any Journalist On Tinubu/Shettima Ticket’

Executive Director of the Obafemi Awolowo Foundation and Chairman, African Newspapers of Nigeria Plc, Ambassador Dr Olatokunbo Awolowo Dusumu has asked members of the public to ignore a fake news being circulated in her name on the Bola Tinubu/ Kashim Shettima presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC)….

Kaduna Train Hostage Negotiator Now In Our Safe Custody ― DSS

The Department of State Services (DSS), on Wednesday, confirmed that the self-acclaimed Kaduna train hostage negotiator, Tukur Mamu, is in its safe custody….

We’re Losing Wives To Okada Riders, Police Officers Allege, Protest 18 Months Unpaid Salaries In Osun

The police special constabularies in Osun State, on Wednesday, took to the streets of Osogbo, the state capital to protest the non-payment of their 18 months’ salaries….