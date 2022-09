IPOB raises alarm over alleged use of name, insignia to attack Labour Party rally 

THE Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has raised the alarm that some agents of the state and those working for politicians are dressing in their insignias and attacking rally grounds of the Labour Party (LP).

IPoB, in a statement signed by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said it never instructed anyone to threaten or attack election rally grounds, saying that if it wishes to engage in any political activity, it will make it open and the Nigerian Government and its security agencies will hear the sound.

It said: “We, the global family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, under the command and leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, condemn those who used the IPOB and Biafra insignias in what we knew as a state-sponsored attack on the Labour Party rally ground in Enugu State to blackmail IPOB.

“IPOB under the command and leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu never instructed anyone to threaten or attack election campaign grounds. If IPOB wishes to do so, we will make it open and the Nigerian government and its security agencies will hear the sounds.

“Anybody or criminal group hired for such impersonation and demonization will soon incur the wrath of IPoB volunteers and ESN operatives.

“Our intelligence unit, the M.Branch intercepted the secret arrangements where some few Fulani soldiers and terrorists in Nigeria security agencies especially DSS and the military planned to hire some criminals to attack rally grounds to incriminate IPOB and ESN with Biafra flags and insignias and tag it on ESN members when we did not attack campaign grounds.

“In doing so, they forgot that IPOB and ESN will not in any way desecrate the hallowed name.”