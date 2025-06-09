Canada updates work permit rules for foreign workers

The Canadian government has implemented a significant change to its work permit rules, allowing foreign workers to change jobs without waiting for permit approval.

This new approach by Canada is designed to offer greater flexibility, reduce processing times, and benefit both workers and employers.

According to the BBC, the temporary public policy allows eligible foreign nationals to begin working in new positions immediately after submitting a work permit application. This removes previous restrictions that often led to expensive employment gaps and slowed job transitions.

The goal of the policy is to minimise periods of unemployment, facilitate career mobility for foreign workers, accelerate the hiring process for businesses, and enhance the financial well-being of temporary workers in Canada.

Eligible Groups Under the New Policy

The revised policy on Canadian work permits applies to the following three categories of foreign workers:

Workers with “Maintained Status”

These are individuals whose work permits have expired but who have already submitted renewal applications.

Under the previous rules, these workers were limited to the terms of their expired permits and couldn’t switch employers. The updated policy now allows them to start new jobs while awaiting the outcome of their renewal application.

Holders of valid work permits seeking a new role

Foreign nationals with valid, employer-specific or occupation-specific permits are now allowed to transition to a new job right after submitting a new work permit application.

This change is especially valuable in cases involving job loss, better employment opportunities, or concerns with current workplaces.

Previously exempt workers who now need a permit

Some individuals who were previously in work permit-exempt roles now require one, due to job or employer changes.

These workers are also covered under the policy and may begin working as soon as the new application is submitted, without needing to wait for final approval.



This temporary measure applies to positions offered through the following programs:

Temporary Foreign Worker Program (TFWP)



International Mobility Program (IMP)



As long as a valid job offer exists and a corresponding work permit application has been filed under one of these programs, the worker can start employment without delay.

How to use new Canada work permit flexibility

To benefit from this updated policy, foreign workers need to follow these three steps:

Obtain a genuine job offer from a Canadian employer.

Submit a new work permit application tied to that offer.

Start working in the new role right away—no need to wait for Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) to finalise the permit.

Before this update, foreign workers in Canada had to wait for full approval of a new permit before changing jobs or roles, which often led to prolonged employment gaps, financial strain, and slower hiring for employers.

This new temporary public policy represents a key step toward modernising Canada’s immigration and labour systems by reducing employment disruptions for workers and enabling faster hiring for employers.

