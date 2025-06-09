FIRS unveils revised SOP to facilitate tax payment

As part of efforts to improve consistency, transparency, and service delivery in tax administration across the country, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has revised its Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

In a statement by the Special Adviser on Communication Strategy and Advocacy to the Executive Chairman of FIRS, Collins Omokaro, on Monday, said the revised SOP offers a unified framework for core tax processes, including registration, payment, audit, and enforcement.

He said, “This is about people, experience, and impact. It’s a step toward a tax system that supports voluntary compliance and national development.”

Omokaro explained that while FIRS field offices have long operated with good intentions, inconsistent methods across different locations often created confusion for taxpayers.

He said the revised SOP is designed to eliminate such disparities by providing a single, clear roadmap for operations in all of the Service’s over 300 offices nationwide, noting that more than just a procedural manual, the new SOP is described as a statement of institutional direction, reflecting values that define the future of the Service.

“Zacch Adedeji, Executive Chairman of FIRS, said the SOP is not just a technical document—it is a declaration of who we are becoming as a service. It reflects our commitment to transparency and service to the Nigerian people,” Omokaro said.

He highlighted that the SOP update is one component of a broader reform agenda underway at FIRS, which aims to transform the agency into a fully service-oriented institution.

According to him, the changes are also aligned with the ongoing digital transformation within the agency, which is intended to harmonise human and technological systems for faster, more reliable, and taxpayer-friendly service delivery.

He pointed out that internally, the SOP is expected to enhance operational efficiency and provide a foundation for improved staff training, clearer guidance, and stronger evaluation systems.

Omokaro stated that every FIRS employee is expected to study, implement, and embody the procedures outlined in the new document, saying, “With this rollout, every FIRS staff member has a clear mandate: study it, apply it, and embody it. That’s how we’ll earn the trust of Nigerians.”

He explained that the SOP reform is being introduced as part of the Service’s broader mission to reposition itself as a modern tax authority grounded in accountability, consistency, and a shared sense of national purpose.

Omokaro reiterated that the move comes as the FIRS continues to modernize its processes, improve tax collection efficiency, and foster a culture of voluntary compliance—all aimed at strengthening revenue mobilization to support Nigeria’s development agenda.

