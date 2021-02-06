Can I marry a lady with AS genotype?

Please help me doctor. I am deeply in love with a beautiful woman who also loves me deeply. Unfortunately, she has an AS Genotype while I also have the same. My friends told me that if I marry her, we shall end up having children with SS Genotype. What should I do?

Chike (by E mail)

It is not advisable for two people with the AS Genotype to marry each other because of the very high chance of giving birth to children with the SS Genotype who usually develop a lot of complications as a result of their particular blood cells. Having said this, some couples still go ahead with the marriage trusting mother luck to avoid having a SS offspring. However, it is better to avoid having such children than to risk it.

