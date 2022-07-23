Can I drink alcohol at 60?

I have always been a moderate drinker all my life. Now that I am over 60 years of age, I want to know if I can still continue my usual moderate consumption of alcohol?

Julius (by SMS)

According to experts, moderate drinking may benefit those above 40 years of age. Although the health risks and benefits of moderate alcohol consumption are complex and remain a hot topic of debate, available data suggest that small amounts of alcohol may reduce the risk of certain health outcomes over time.

Moderate alcoholic drink has been defined as a daily consumption of 10 g of pure alcohol, equivalent to a small glass of red wine (100 mL or 3.4 fluid ounces) at 13% alcohol by volume, a can or bottle of beer (375 mL or 12 fluid ounces) at 3.5% alcohol by volume, or a shot of whiskey or other spirits (30 mL or 1.0 fluid ounces) at 40% alcohol by volume.