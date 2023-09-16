I have been effectively controlling my Hypertension and Diabetes for a while. However, I will like to know if both conditions are reversible.

Salome (by SMS)

While it may be difficult to completely reverse Hypertension and Diabetes, both conditions can be effectively managed by a combination of drugs, exercises and life habits. For example, weight control, exercises, good diet and reduction of the intake of alcohol and coffee among other life changes will go a long way to significantly reduce the gravity of both conditions.

