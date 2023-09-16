Eminent Nigerians from all walks of life recently gathered at the African Centre of Excellence, Obafemi Awolowo University campus, Ile-Ife,on the platform of Knowledge Hub to share experiences and mentor the youth who are considered as future leaders.

Present at the the three-day event were the Deputy-Consular, German Embassy, Gerald Wolf, Professor Rukayat Bestman, Professor Femi Mimiko, Hon. Mayowa Adejorin, Fatai Owoseni, Temiloluwa Asamu, Festus Adeyemo and other media personalities, student representatives and government officials.

A keynote address on Re-defining Ethics and Charting A Sustainable Nigerian Future, Abiye Safe Motherhood Intervention, was delivered by Professor Rukayat Bestman to the delight of the people present, while the German Deputy- Consular General, Gerald Wolf hinged his speech on climate change.

Closing the conference was the interactive session with the former Commissioner of Police, Lagos State and present Security Adviser to Oyo State Governor, Fatai Owoseni, who took the youths on an exciting tour of what is expected of them, how to make a change and build a safe society.

The Knowledge Hub convened by scholar, Dapo Ajayi is a DAAD Alumni pre-conference event, where 40 pre-selected undergraduates converged in Ile-Ife for three days of intensive, interdisciplinary and mentorship experience.

