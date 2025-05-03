Insecurity: We’ll reclaim ungoverned areas — Tinubu vows

President Bola Tinubu has vowed to reclaim ungoverned spaces across Nigeria, especially forested regions in the North West, using advanced surveillance technology and coordinated security strategies to curb terrorism, banditry, and kidnapping.

Speaking at a state dinner hosted by the Katsina State Government on Friday night, Tinubu assured traditional leaders, elders, and dignitaries that his administration would not relent in the war against insecurity.

His remarks followed renewed concerns raised by former Governor Aminu Bello Masari about the persistent violence plaguing the region.

“We will invest more in technology and take over the forests.

“Security is a national issue. If we genuinely want investment in Nigeria, we must address security. Investment is cowardly – it will not go where there is banditry and terrorism,” Tinubu said.

The President’s pledge followed his earlier address to troops of the 17 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, where he declared that the days of Nigeria’s enemies were numbered.

At the state dinner, he emphasized that reclaiming lawless territories was central to restoring investor confidence and achieving economic growth.

He commended the efforts of Katsina State Governor Dikko Radda in establishing a local intelligence-gathering outfit and promised that the Federal Government would consider expanding the state’s airport to include cargo and passenger terminals – an initiative projected to generate 2,700 jobs and cost N54 billion.

President Tinubu also expressed solidarity with victims of terrorism, assuring that his administration would provide them with support to rebuild their lives.

Beyond security and development, Tinubu thanked former Governor Masari for backing his 2023 presidential bid and praised Katsina indigenes for their leadership roles in Nigeria, singling out former President Muhammadu Buhari as “a man of integrity” whose legacy should be honoured.

In his remarks, Governor Radda highlighted his administration’s efforts to enhance security through local intelligence operations, while Masari reaffirmed his confidence in Tinubu’s leadership, saying, “You have the political will and courage to face the challenges of this country… You know leaders during hard times.”

Several governors from across the North and Middle Belt attended the dinner, including those of Kaduna, Jigawa, Borno, Benue, Yobe, Sokoto, and Kwara States.