A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kazeem Akinola has affirmed his commitment to delivering dividends of democracy to the people of Egbeda /Ona Ara federal constituency in Oyo State.

Akinola stated that if he emerge in 2027 general elections, his administration will be a different one that will be of benefit to all constituents.

He said this during the APC general meeting held at Elekuro High School, Ibadan, on Saturday, where he declared his intention to contest for the Egbeda/Ona-Ara Federal constituency in the coming election.

Akinola expressed his readiness to serve, bring representation to the federal constituency and also run an inclusive administration.

He said, “I have come here today to present myself formally to our great party and to declare my ambition to represent Egbeda/Ona-Ara Federal Constituency. For too long, the seat has remained in Egbeda, dating back to 1991. It is time for fairness, and Ona-Ara must take its rightful turn. I am ready to serve, and I am confident that with your support, we will deliver victory to our party.

“The people of Ona Ara are also here in support of President Tinubu’s second term and in support of their son, I Kazeem Akinola, in the coming election.

“As we all know, the constituency belongs to two local governments, Ona Ara and Egbeda local government, Since 1999, Egbeda has been the one occupying the position of the federal constituency.

“We are not going back to any party, we are full members of APC and we are winning the election, I am here to represent the people, my administration is going to be different, because we are going to run an administration where our constituents have full access to us.”

In his speech, the APC Chairman in Ona-Ara Local Government, Prince Abdulwasi Ogundipe, described the APC as a party of peace and unity.

He commended the leadership of the party in the state for their inclusive approach and urged members to avoid divisive tendencies.

Also, in their separate remarks, APC leaders and stakeholders who spoke at the event all stressed the need for unity to achieve victory in the next election.