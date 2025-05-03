FCT: NUJ advocates ethical use of AI in journalism

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Council, on Saturday joined media professionals across the globe in commemorating the 2025 World Press Freedom Day with a passionate appeal for the ethical application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in journalism.

Speaking in Abuja, the Chairman of the NUJ FCT Council, Comrade Grace Ike, emphasised the imperative for journalists to embrace the evolving media landscape driven by technological advancements, while steadfastly upholding the fundamental principles of press freedom.

This year’s theme, “Reporting in the Brave New World: The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Press Freedom and the Media,” explores the transformative yet complex role of AI in journalism, highlighting both its empowering potential and the ethical dilemmas it presents.

“Artificial intelligence is redefining the way we produce and consume news,” Comrade Ike stated. “While it enhances efficiency in content creation, improves audience engagement, and strengthens fact-checking mechanisms, it also raises critical concerns regarding authorship, bias, accountability, and the threat of automated censorship.”

She encouraged Nigerian journalists to remain attuned to the local context of their practice, even as they adapt to global digital innovations.

She warned that increasing dependence on AI tools must not compromise journalistic integrity or undermine press freedom.

While reaffirming the constitutional safeguard of press freedom in Nigeria, the NUJ FCT Chair commended the contributions of government institutions, civil society actors, and international partners in advancing media freedom, journalist safety, and access to information.

She, however, emphasised that more deliberate efforts would be needed to realise a truly free and independent press.

Comrade Ike, who further reiterated the Union’s commitment to fostering ethical journalism, enhancing professional standards, and promoting digital literacy among its members, expressed readiness to engage with policymakers to ensure that AI integration in media practices aligns with democratic principles and the public interest.

According to her, “In this brave new world, collaboration among journalists, technologists, regulators, and citizens is essential to ensuring that artificial intelligence serves as a tool for progress, not exclusion or manipulation.”

She urged media professionals to renew their dedication to the timeless values of truth, fairness, and courage, noting that while technologies evolve, the mission of journalism—to inform, enlighten, and serve the public—remains unchanged.

World Press Freedom Day is observed annually on 3 May to celebrate the fundamental principles of press freedom and to remind governments of their obligation to uphold the right to freedom of expression.