Call on Buhari to secure Nigerians ― Bauchi PDP tells APC

Bauchi State Chapter of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to instil the need for the Federal Government under its control to immediately seek for ways of ending insecurity across the country.

The Bauchi PDP made the call in response to the claim by the State Chapter of the APC that the state government under the PDP has failed in the area of providing security to the people of the state.

Publicity Secretary of the state PDP, Yayanuwa Zainabari while speaking to our correspondent said that “yes, there is insecurity all over the country and if you look at it critically, the worst-hit states are controlled by the APC. Talk of Kaduna, Katsina, Borno, Yobe, Niger, Plateau, Kogi and others.”

He added that “What the APC has done is just to remind President Muhammadu Buhari to wake up to his responsibility as the Commander-in-Chief of the country. The FG is in control of the Armed Forces and other security agencies, they should provide security to Nigerians.”

He then reassures the people of Bauchi State that the PDP-led administration is doing everything possible to ensure that the state was adequately secured calling on the people to continue to support the administration and pray for it to succeed.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State had raised an alarm over the deteriorating security situation in the state urging the state government to address the menace in good time.

State publicity secretary of the party, Adamu Jallah in a press release issued to journalists on Thursday recalled that the governor’s brother was kidnapped in broad daylight some months ago in the state capital and it took weeks before he was rescued from the hands of his captors.

Adamu Jallah also condemned the killing of a member of the state house of assembly representing Dass local government who is a member of the APC and the abduction of his two wives and daughter by yet to be identified gunmen on August 14th 2020.

He stated that “Bauchi residents were frequently attacked in their residences by a gang of 40 to 50 armed robbers who often launch house to house indiscriminate attacks. The attention of the government and the general public is hereby drawn to this menace which is threatening our existence in Bauchi State.”

“Our main concern is the failure of the state government to take proactive measures in tackling insecurity. Despite the recurrent attacks, the state government is yet to take adequate measures in tackling insecurity.” He is further alleged.

The party, therefore, appeal to the federal government to come to the aid of the people of the state by applying necessary measures to safeguard their lives and properties.

However, the state governor has ordered a thorough investigation after the assassination of the lawmaker with a view to unravelling the perpetrators.

