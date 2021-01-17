Buratai commends troops for decisive roles in aborting terrorists’ attack in Borno

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Tukur Yusuf Buratai has commended the Air Task Force of “Operation Lafiya Dole” for playing decisive roles in a battle with terrorists in Marte axis of Borno State in the renewed efforts to end insurgency activities in the country by the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sagir Musa.

He stated the COAS appreciated and commended the troops, especially the Air Task Force “Operation LAFIYA DOLE” for their heroic and patriotic actions which resulted in the successes recorded.

According to the statement, “following an encounter/ambush by troops of Operation TURA TAKAIBANGO against Boko Haram terrorists when they attempted to attack troops’ location at the outskirts of Marte, in Borno State, during which the Air Task Force Operation LAFIYA DOLE played a decisive/commendable role in the destruction of 7 terrorists’ gun trucks and decimation of an unconfirmed number of the insurgents.

