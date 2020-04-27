(BUHARI’S SPEECH): We share in the grief of those who lost loved ones, it’s our collective loss

President Muhammadu Buhari in his broadcast expressed condolences with those who have lost their loved ones to the coronavirus pandemic, saying Nigerians share in their grief.

According to the president, “I am using this opportunity to express our deepest condolences to the families of all Nigerians that have lost their loved ones as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is our collective loss and we share in your grief.

“Initial models predicted that Nigeria will record an estimated two thousand confirmed cases in the first month after the index case.

“This means that despite the drastic increase in the number of confirmed cases recorded in the past two weeks, the measures we have put in place thus far have yielded positive outcomes against the projections.”

