Buhari won’t fail in anti-corruption war, Presidency tells PDP

The Presidency has assured Nigerians that President Muhammadu Buhari, who doubles as African Union (AU) Anti-Corruption Champion in Africa, will not be deterred by baseless criticisms by the opposition in his determination to eradicate rampant, chronic corruption.

Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), Garba Shehu, who gave this position in a chat with State House correspondents in Abuja on Tuesday, was responding to issues raised by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) since the beginning of the interrogation of suspended acting EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu.

He said the volume and reach of the anti-corruption crusade so far reflect what the PDP left behind.

Shehu said corruption became so normalised by the PDP that they had difficulty defining what is “corruption” and “theft”.

The presidential spokesman praised President Buhari’s determination to end corruption in the country as responsible for the number of highly publicised charges and cases.

“The large number of cases, new and old, may appear to be daunting but PDP, which is now heckling the President, has forgotten that the party bequeathed this to the current administration. They had large number of cases they did not investigate and prosecute,” he said.

Shehu also cautioned the PDP to allow the process of investigation and prosecution to work instead of being preemptive about ongoing cases and unduly agitating the public.

He expressed hope that the Judiciary would deal with the cases swiftly and satisfactorily, in a manner that would deter other would-be offenders.

“The current administration is handling many of the cases that the PDP should have dealt with and the new ones as they arise,” he declared.