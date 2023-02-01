Buhari to bequeath free, fair elections to Nigeria – FCT Minister

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, has reiterated the desire of President Muhammadu Buhari to bequeath a free, fair, credible and transparent elections to Nigeria.

Bello stated this at the 14th edition of the Leadership Annual Conference and Awards held on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, where he was along with the Vice President, HE Yemi Osinbajo, Hon. Raila Odinga and the Etsu Nupe, HRH Alh. Yahaya Abubakar was bestowed with special recognition awards.

Speaking on the theme for the event, ‘Credible Elections and an Economy in Transit’, Malam Bello described the conference as timely, given that the upcoming 2023 general elections could be considered as the, “Most important leadership recruitment decisions to confront Nigerians in recent times.” adding that, “His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari has insisted on bequeathing to Nigeria a free, fair, credible and transparent election”.

While commending the awardees for their deserving recognition, the Minister particularly appreciated the efforts of the Chairman of Afreximbank, Dr Benedict Oramah – one of the award recipients – especially in the development of the health sector in the FCT.

He said, “The recognition of Dr Benedict Oramah, Chairman of Afreximbank resonates with us in the FCT as this international financial institution which he heads has keyed into our vision of making Abuja a global destination for the provision of world-class healthcare with the construction of a 200-bed hospital in the city.

“Let me therefore seize this opportunity to call on other organisations and business concerns who share in our dream for the development of Abuja into a world class city to partner with us in this regard,” he added.

The Minister who welcomed the thoughts of the keynote Speaker and former Prime Minister of Kenya, Honourable Raila Amolo Odinga on the event’s theme, commended him for being among the special recognition award recipients while also welcoming him to Abuja.

In a statement issued to newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday night by the Director of Press in the office of the FCT Minister, Anthony Ogunleye, Bello also commended the Wife of the Late Sam Nda Isaiah, and Chairman of the Leadership Group, Mrs. Zainab Nda Isaiah, the management and staff of the Group for sustaining the annual event and keeping alive the memory and legacies of Sam Nda-Isiah whom he described as a patriot and one of Nigeria’s great visionaries.

