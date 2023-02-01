Edda killings: Group petitions IGP, others over alleged plan to transfer file cases

“Their idea is to release these criminals before the elections, for them to continue their killing spree and…

A group known as Edda Identity has called on Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, to as a matter of urgency, transfer the case file of the killers of a police inspector Festus Akpan, two civilian youths and a seven-month-old pregnant woman, in Ekoli Edda, Afikpo South Local Government Area of Ebonyi to Force Headquarters, Abuja, for a proper trial.

The Convener of Edda Identity, a socio-cultural organisation in the Afikpo South Council area, Julius Oji stated this in a statement, he made available to newsmen in Abakaliki.

According to the group, the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General of the state, Barr. Cletus Ofoke, has allegedly moved the case file of the suspects, hob-nobbed with both the police and court hierarchy, in a bid to set the killers free, without trial in a competent court of law.

The group then call on the Inspector-General of Police; Federal Ministry of Interior; the Federal Ministry of Defense; Amnesty International; the National Security Adviser among others to intervene and bring justice to the book.

According to Oji, popularly known as (Ochiri Edda) “There is a grand plot and arrangement by the Attorney-General and Commissoner for Justice in Ebonyi State, Cletus Ofoke, acting on the orders of Ebonyi State Government, to move the case file of the suspects and killers, from the police and court authorities in the state, in a bid to release the suspects, without trial”.

“We, the people frown at the unpopular and unacceptable move by the Ebonyi State Government, to release these suspects from police custody without trial and proper arraignment in a competent court of law.

“Their idea is to release these criminals before the elections, for them to continue their killing spree and we, the people of Edda reject this move, because it’s against our peace and collective existence, as a people. And we , therefore, demand the transfer of this matter and the case of these suspects to Forces Headquarters/Abuja, for proper trial and adjudication.”

When contacted the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Barr Cletus Ofoke, described the accusation as rumor noting that all those involved in the act will face the consequences.

“Ignore that, once we get the file, we vet it and at the appropriate time, any person found wanting in the respect to the crime committed in Edda will go in for it. I cannot do that they accused me whosoever that committed offense will face the consequences”.

Recall that Governor Umahi had earlier set up a Panel of Inquiry to find out the remote and immediate causes of the crisis which erupted in Edda community between December 26, 2022 and January 1, 2023, that led to the death of Chairman All Progressive Congress, Ebonyi State Chapter, Stanley Okoro-Emegha younger brother, a police Inspector Akpan, a youth and pregnant woman.





