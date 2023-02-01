Gombe govt assures contractors of prompt payment for speedy projects delivery 

Gombe State government has assured all its contractors that it will make funds readily available to enable them execute the various projects ongoing.

The assurance was given by the Commissioner of Works and Transportation, Engineer Abubakar Bappah during the signing of contract agreements for the construction of bridges, township roads, access roads in three proposed mega schools and roads network in three hospitals covering the three Senatorial Districts of the State.

Speaking during the signing of the contract agreements held at the Ministry of Works and Transportation Headquarters, the Commissioner congratulated the contractors that have been adjudged best responsive bidders and were awarded the contracts.

He assured them of prompt payment, just as he promised them that the mobilisation fees will be paid before the end of the week and cautioned them to execute quality job that will stand the test of time.

Engineer Bappah commended Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya for approving the projects and his resolve to construct at least one hundred kilometres of Roads in each of the eleven local government areas of the state, noting that the state government will award more road projects.

Responding on behalf of the contractors, Engineer Imran Amir Khan of Triacta Nigeria Ltd, appreciated the State government for finding them worthy to be awarded the contract and assured that they will deliver the projects within the time frame and specification contained in the contract agreement.

Recall that the State Executive Council at its last sitting on Wednesday which was Presided over by Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya approved over Thirty Eight Billion Naira (38bn) for the construction of roads and some bridges across the State after a successful bidding process as contained in a statement by Nerus Titus Dangabar, Information Officer.

