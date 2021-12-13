Buhari tasks Oba of Benin on safekeeping of returned artefacts

President Muhammadu Buhari has advised the Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba Ewuare II and the Benin Palace to preserve the repatriated Benin artefacts in accordance with global best practices.

President Buhari spoke in Benin on Monday at the palace of the traditional ruler during the return of some of the repossessed Benin artefacts to Oba Ewuare II from the United kingdom.

The repatriated artefacts which were looted from the palace in 1897 during the punitive British expedition are a conqueror bronze statue Cockerel, “Okpa” and an ancestral head, “Uhunwun Elao”.

Represented by the Nigeria High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Amb Sarafa Tunji Isola, the president remarked that the return of the two artefacts to the Benin Kingdom signified a breakthrough in the desire of Nigeria and African to repossess African artworks currently domicile abroad.

He said Nigeria took possession of the artefacts on October 27 and 28 at Jesus College in England and the University of Aberdeen, Scotland.

He said: “Our part is to ensure that these high priced objects are preserved in accordance with global best practices. This will undoubtedly assist in the sustained campaign to return and repossess the remaining Benin artefacts, other Nigeria and African artefacts domiciled across the globe currently.”

The president advised that more emphasis should be placed on the return of artefacts rather than the circumstances leading to their removal as the push for the return continues.

“My presence in Benin kingdom today is in fulfilment of the desire of the express directive from the president Buhari to return the repossessed artefact to where they originally belong,” he said.

He said before the artefacts were taken away from the Benin Kingdom In 1897, their sovereignty was vested in the Benin Kingdom under the leadership of the then Oba of Benin Ovorame Nogbasi hence they are being referred to as Benin bronze.

He added that sovereignty is now vested in the president of Nigeria by the constitution under President Buhari who now transferred them to the palace of the Oba of Benin.

An elated Oba Ewuare said the return of the artefacts which coincided with his coronation and birthday anniversary signified a new era in Benin history and civilization.

He said contrary to speculations that the artefacts would be confined and kept away from public view, the monarch declared that “there will be no restriction” as the palace is already collaborating with the federal government through the National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM) to build the Benin Royal Museum to house the returned artworks that will be opened to tourists, researchers among others.

He appealed for financial assistance through specialised grant in setting up small and medium scale enterprises in Benin including training in ICT to support the active engagement of the youth.

He added that the support will help him in minimizing illegal trafficking to Europe and elsewhere, adding that human development is the best way the kingdom could be compensated for events of the past.

