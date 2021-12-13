Sanwo-Olu commissions network of three roads in Victoria Island to improve traffic in Eti-Osa

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday commissioned three network of roads, namely Adeola Hopewell, Idowu Taylor and Afribank/Church Streets in the Victoria Island Central Business District, declaring that every project completed by his administration was a validation of his promise to Lagosians.

Governor Sanwo-Olu made this declaration while speaking at the commissioning, pledged that his administration would not renege on all his electioneering campaign’s promises, most especially, anyone that had to do with improving the quality of life of Lagosians.

Sanwo-Olu said the newly completed three roads in the Iru-Victoria Island Local Development Area of the state would not only aid connectivity and traffic but would also boost the economic growth in the axis.

“At the inception of our administration in 2019, we promised to address the challenges of gross infrastructural degeneration and the perennial flooding issues that the people of the Lagos Central Senatorial District have had to contend with.

“Today’s commissioning is, therefore, a promise fulfilled and clearly demonstrates our audacious reforms in critical sectors of our economy, in line with our T.H.E.M.E.S Development Agenda,” the governor said.

“A major focus of our Greater Lagos Vision is the prioritization of urban renewal and the development of road infrastructure as a means of enhancing the collective wellbeing of Lagosians. We have adopted an all-inclusive and people-centred approach that covers rural and urban areas so that no part of Lagos State is left out,” he added.

Special Adviser on Works and Infrastructure, Aramide Adeyoye, in her welcome address, said the project was part of the state government’s commitment to Urban Regeneration Programme which is in line with the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda.

Adeyoye, while acknowledging that the reconstruction had improved the flow of traffic and ease flooding along the Victoria Island corridor, urged residents and motorists to reciprocate the government’s effort by safeguarding and ensuring proper usage and protection of the infrastructure to ensure long-lasting service.

