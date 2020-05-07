Buhari should ensure balance between North, South in his appointments, says Afenifere

Pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, has reiterated the need for President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure a balance in his political appointments between the North and South, saying such issue was key to the group.

National Publicity Secretary of Afenifere, Mr Yinka Odumakin, said this when his attention was drawn to the fact that President Buhari’s nominee for the chairman’s position at the Federal Character Commission (FCC), Dr Muheeba Farida Dankaka, is from Kwara State and in view of the state being considered as part of Yoruba land.

Odumakin, while insisting that Afenifere was not saying that Dankaka, the nominee and the incumbent secretary of FCC were not qualified to serve their country, contended that President Buhari had “boxed himself in a corner in this quagmire of picking the Chairman and Secretary of FCC from the North in violation of federal character.”

“We are not saying neither are qualified to serve their country but the issue of balance is key to Afenifere. The balance must be reflected between the North and the South, as well as in religion.

“The stigma they both carry is that they are both from political North,” he said.

Besides, Odumakin said the secretary of the Commission had more burden of being an ex-official of Miyetti Allah an organization whose profile does not promote national unity, declaring that it was imperative for the president to ensure a balance in his appointment to offices if truly he was concerned with national unity.

