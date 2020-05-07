COVID-19: Organised labour demands payment of hazard allowance to health workers in Ekiti

The organised labour in Ekiti State has called on Governor Kayode Fayemi to effect payment of new hazard allowance to health workers to motivate them to work as the state battle contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

The labour centre, comprising Nigerian Labour Congress(NLC), Trade Union Congress(TUC) and Public service Joint Negotiating Council(JNC), said the implementation of the new allowance became expedient and justifiable taking cognisance of the threat posed by COVID-19 to health personnel globally.

The trade unions spoke in a statement in Ado Ekiti, on Thursday, jointly signed by the Secretaries of NLC, Comrades Eunice Akinyemi; TUC, Lawrence Kuloogun and JNC, Gbenga Olowoyo, respectively.

They said: “The organised labour wishes to bring to the attention of His Excellency to the outstanding financial benefits for workers who have received their promotion letters from 2015, 2016, 2017,2018 and 2019 are yet to be effected, this has rendered the promotions ineffective and unaddressed.

“The conviction of the organised labour is that our amiable governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, should consider the workers’ predicament on this outstanding promotion and approve for implementation so as to serve as a palliative to the entire deserving workers.

“It is not also unknown to His Excellency the request for special hazard allowance for health workers which is yet to be paid most especially as a result of this devastating COVID -19 phenomenal.”

The Organised labour unions begged Fayemi to inject more funds to the car and housing loans for workers so that a higher number of applicants can benefit.

The organised labour urged the governor to expedite action on the completion and implementation of the N30,000 minimum wage across the board, which would have taken effect, but for COVID 19 outbreak.

“The outstanding 3 months salaries for workers and two months of deductions for state workers and six months outstanding salaries and two months deductions for Local Government workers cannot be underestimated and should be at the front burner,” they said.

The labour commended the state government for being part of the 24 states that will benefit from the N43 billion fund released for a performance-based grant under the transparency, accountability and sustainability (SFTAS) programme for results.

