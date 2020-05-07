Dr Oby Ezekwesili has been appointed to the Board of Trustees of the International Bureau of Fiscal Documentation (IBFD), an organisation described as the world’s foremost authority on cross-border taxation that is relied upon by tax practitioners across the world for high-quality, independent tax research.

The appointment according to IBFD takes effect from April 1, 2020, and as a member of the Board of Trustees for IBFD, Dr Ezekwesili is expected to contribute to the oversight of organisation’s expansion in developing economies with her wealth of knowledge and experience in international organisations and capacity building.

Speaking on the appointment, the Chief Executive Officer of IBFD, Jan Maarten Slagter, said Dr Ezekwesili will help IBFD build on its strengths, independence and quality, adding that, “IBFD is delighted that Dr Ezekwesili has joined our Board of Trustees and expect that her unique perspective and contribution will be enormously beneficial, in particular to the work that we do in developing economies.

“The current crisis will put more strain on government budgets and domestic resource mobilisation will be more important than ever going forward,” he said.

Dr Ezekwesili has a rich portfolio; she was a candidate for the Office of the President of Nigeria in the 2019 election, an economic policy expert and senior economic adviser at the Africa Economic Development Policy Initiative (AEDPI). She was a Richard von Weizsäcker Fellow at the Robert Bosch Academy and is a co-founder of Transparency International, Vice-President of the World Bank’s Africa division and is a former Nigerian Minister of Education, Minister of Solid Minerals, Head of the Budget Monitoring and Price Intelligence Unit as well as former Chairperson of the Nigerian Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative (NEITI).

Also, Dr Ezekwesili is co-chair of the World Economic Forum’s Africa Regional Strategy Board and a co-founder of the BringBackOurGirls movement.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE