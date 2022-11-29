Buhari seeks Senate’s approval to create 10 new national parks

By Tijani Adeyemi - Abuja
President Muhammadu Buhari is seeking the approval of the Senate to create 10 new national parks across the country.

The President’s request is contained in a letter forwarded to the Senate and read on the floor of the red chamber by Senate President Ahmad Lawan during Tuesday’s plenary.

President Buhari said the request is in line with the National Park Declaration Order made early in the year for the establishment of 10 new national parks across the country.

President Buhari in two other separate requests seeks consideration and passage of the National Library Establishment Bill 2022.

The proposed law according to him, will provide the legal framework for the maintenance of the National Library of Nigeria in line with global practices.

Another letter from the President dwells on the consideration and passage of an executive bill on the Federal Produce Inspection Service.

The final request of the president to the federal lawmakers sought for legalisation and Institutionalisation of the Social Investment Programme in Nigeria ( NSIP).

President Buhari on the Social Investment Programme requested the Senate to consider and approve an executive bill forwarded to it to that effect.

He explained in the letter that consideration and passage of the bill will provide the enabling law for effective implementation of the programme geared towards poverty alleviation of vulnerable Nigerians.

“The National Social Investment Programme Establishment Bill seeks to provide a legal and institutional framework for the establishment of the NSIP for the assistance and empowerment of the poor and vulnerable people in Nigeria”, he said.

