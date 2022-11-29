Kano govt bans tricycle operations on major roads

The Kano State Government has banned tricycle riders known as “Adaidaita Sahu” from operating on some major roads within the Kano metropolis from Wednesday, November 30, 2022.

The order was contained in a statement signed by the Kano Road and Traffic Agency ( KAROTA) Public Relations Officer (PRO)Comrade Nabilusi Na’isa, and issued to newsmen in Kano on Tuesday.

This was just as the government said that the “Adaidaita Sahu drivers are prohibited from following Ahmadu Bello Way by Mundubawa road to Gazawa and Tal’udu road to Gwarzo,”

According to him, the government took the action after providing 100 ultra-modern buses and 50 taxis that would be conveying passengers on the roads that are prohibited for tricycle operators.

The government stated that it had provided the buses in order to enhance transportation in the state as well as to make it easier for people to follow these routes.

The statement said the government will also announce when tricycle operators will stop using other major roads in the state once it provides more ultra-modern buses and taxis to ease traffic congestion in Kano city.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

INEC Area Office In Ebonyi Set Ablaze, PVCs, Ballot Boxes Burnt

Three weeks after the Independent National Electoral Commission, ( INEC) Area offices in Abeokuta and Ede in Ogun and Osun States, respectively were set ablaze, the Commission has suffered another attack…

Governor Adeleke Makes First Appointments, Names SSG, Chief Of Staff, Spokesperson

Osun State governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke on Sunday announced the appointment of Mr Teslim Igbalaye, former Local Government and ALGON chairman as the Secretary to the State Government…

“Restructured Or Repainted,” New Naira Notes Will Replace Old Ones, Emefiele Insists

The Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele has insisted that it does not matter how Nigerians describe the newly redesigned naira notes…