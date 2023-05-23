President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, urged the Senate to approve the sum of N16 billion as a refund to the Borno State Government through the issuance of promissory notes.

Buhari’s letter of request was read on the floor of the red chamber by Senate President Ahmad Lawan.

The President said the refund was meant to pay for the construction of federal roads embarked upon by the Borno State Government.

The letter reads in part: “The Distinguished Senate President may wish to be informed that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at its meeting of May 3, 2023, approved the reimbursement of the sum of N16,772,486,002.19 to the Borno State Government through the issuance of promissory notes in respect of federal road projects executed by the state.

“The Distinguished Senate President may wish to note that the FEC had earlier approved the reimbursement of the sum of N3,084,769,393.63 to Borno State at its meeting of February 1, 2023, along with the approval of N6,601,769,470.99 for reimbursement to the Plateau State Government.

“My request for the resolution of the National Assembly for the issuance of promissory notes to the two states has already been forwarded to the National Assembly.

“The Distinguished Senate President may wish to note that this approval by FEC for the reimbursement of the additional sum of N16, 772,486,002.19 to the Borno State Government was based on an appeal by the State and my directive to the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to ensure that sufficient funds are provided for the completion of the Damboa/Chibok road based on the current cost of completion of the project.

“The FEC’s approval was also subsequent to the recommendation of a cabinet committee which reviewed documents submitted by the state and carried out physical inspection and verification of the projects executed by the state government.

“In view of the foregoing, I wish to request the Senate to kindly consider and approve through its resolution, the reimbursement of the sum of N16,772,486,002.19 through the issuance of promissory notes to Borno State Government in respect of the road projects executed by the State on behalf of the Federal Government.

“The Honourable Minister of Works and Housing would provide any information that may be required by the National Assembly for the consideration of this request.”

